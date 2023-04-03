How is last-mile delivery changing pharmaceutical logistics?

Kevin Doran, global head of supply chain at Tower Cold Chain, discusses the role and growing importance of last-mile delivery in the pharmaceutical cold chain.

Key insights:

Last mile pharma delivery in the cold chain is the products' journey from the final transportation hub to the end consumer, and can be the most complex part of the delivery process, depending on local conditions.

is the products' journey from the final transportation hub to the end consumer, and can be the most complex part of the delivery process, depending on local conditions. Ensuring optimum temperature and humidity conditions in an efficient and seamless cold supply chain is crucial to preserving the quality and integrity of these sensitive goods and safeguarding the patient.

in an efficient and seamless cold supply chain is crucial to preserving the quality and integrity of these sensitive goods and safeguarding the patient. Passive temperature-controlled solutions are becoming a strategic choice for organisations to achieve consistent temperatures, without excursion – without requiring an active energy source.

are becoming a strategic choice for organisations to achieve consistent temperatures, without excursion – without requiring an active energy source. Digitalisation and smart packaging are both strategies being considered by pharma logistics partners to allow transparency and visibility with customers, and achieve supply chain fulfilment.

When you consider pharmaceutical products from a supply chain perspective, from lab to patient, these products have a long journey ahead as they go through several modes of transportation before reaching their destination.

Last mile pharmaceutical delivery in the cold chain starts once the products reach the final transportation hub, before journeying directly to the end consumer. This ‘last mile’ can often be the most complex part of the delivery process, depending on local conditions. It may be, for example, that products must be delivered to remote, complicated locations. The challenge comes when pharmaceutical products require transportation and storage options that are temperature controlled.

Ensuring optimum temperature and humidity conditions in an efficient and seamless cold supply chain is crucial to preserving the quality and integrity of these sensitive goods and safeguarding the patient. It is here that the choice of the most appropriate temperature-controlled container makes all the difference to successful transportation and delivery.

Market trends influencing last-mile shipments

With the growing number of sensitive biopharmaceutical and biologic products in development, and new products coming to market quicker than ever before, cold chain shipping providers have had to adapt.

Indeed, with a prominence for personalised medicines, we are now beginning to see the impact of advancements in precision therapies on the pharmaceutical cold chain industry. There is no longer a “one-size-fits-all” approach to medical intervention. Instead, we’re seeing a move towards bio-specific treatments, tailored to a particular individual’s needs based on their genome. And, with manufacturing adjusting to smaller batch medicines, the vendors and outsourcing partners must adapt too as the need for transparent, closely controlled global supply chains demands rise.

Rapid product developed, coupled with the demand for advanced pharmaceuticals in middle to low-income countries, cold chains are now being pushed to globalise. Pharmaceutical organisations are increasingly relying on their external suppliers to operate lean supply chains, with extended distances to ship products quickly and efficiently. Logistic providers must ensure these needs are met, offering a global network for localised, reliable delivery – all whilst complying with each country’s regulations.

These last mile, localised shipments thus require adequate packaging which provide the same thermal protection, durability and sustainability but at a size ideal for smaller consignments. Take Tower’s KTEvolution container, developed specifically for the growing trend in shipments such as direct-to-patient, samples shipments, and clinical trials. As Tower’s smallest and lightest solution, the KTEvolution is easily carried by 1-2 people, striking the optimum balance between high-performance and volumetric efficiency. Ideal for the transportation of pharmaceuticals, life-science, and biotech products that require an internal temperature from -60°C to +20°, the KTEvolution is a passive, reusable container offering thermal insulation without the need for external power or human intervention during transit.

Mitigating last-mile risks

Factoring in the high value of pharmaceutical goods, their perishable nature and susceptibility to temperature changes - coupled with the specific challenges of final leg shipping - cold chain shipping providers should have the technology, resources, and network in place for handling lower volumes of products with tight manufacturing-to-patient timeframes.

Light, adverse weather, humidity and bacteria threaten a temperature excursion during transit, but during the final stage, when products are transported to the end consumer, additional challenges such as restricted and/or inadequate infrastructure, power cuts, human error and other localised difficulties come into play.

To mitigate such risks, passive temperature-controlled solutions are becoming a strategic choice for organisations, achieving consistent temperatures, without excursion, for up to 120 hours – without requiring an active energy source. Passive solutions have contingency built in, whether the requirement is for frozen, chilled, or ambient temperatures. They are ‘set and forget’ devices, pre-conditioned to perform in all supply chains regardless of transport type or environment, requiring no re-load or replenishment.

By eradicating the need for external influences and offering a solution which stands alone and performs, it is no surprise that passive containers are quickly becoming the sensible choice to de-risk the pharmaceutical last-mile.

But the pressure is on for logistics players, manufacturers, governments, and NGOs to improve their capabilities in supporting the life sciences industry, whilst adhering to standards enforced by regulatory bodies to ensure product quality and safety. One solution to meet this industry need is through digitalisation. The volatility of the pharmaceutical market combined with today’s increasingly connected, fast-paced, customer-focused world means data is no longer a bonus feature, but a vital part of cold chain operations.

Smart packaging which delivers traceability and precise shipment tracking is now a cornerstone of supply chain fulfilment. Built into all Tower containers are dataloggers, designed to monitor external and internal temperatures throughout the containers journey. Using Bluetooth Low Energy Technology, each logger communicates wirelessly, sending real time, accurate data to the cloud. This allows for in-transit compliance checks and on-delivery sign-off, delivering a complete electronic and hard-copy audit trail across the entire logistics process providing complete visibility and transparency to customers.

Engineering a sustainable last-mile

But beyond the container itself and its last-mile capabilities, pharmaceutical manufacturers are seeking out external partners with sustainability-first mindsets.

Has the provider of temperature-controlled containers pledged to become carbon neutral, in line with the requirements of pharmaceutical customers? Are they taking steps towards using renewable and/or zero emission energy sources? Can they demonstrate measurable progress, independently verified through recognised standards such as EcoVadis or ISO:14001? Are they taking steps to reduce their emissions by investing in optimised hub networks and distribution partners?

All of these points – light weighting, volumetric efficiency, optimised networks – play a significant role in sustainability. By factoring in other variables (choosing passive to reduce reliance on electricity, prioritising a reusable solution), it becomes possible to make the selection of a temperature-controlled container a key part of the journey towards sustainability in the last-mile, pharmaceutical supply chain.