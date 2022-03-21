Continuous manufacturing for oral solid dosage forms

IMA Active examines continuous manufacturing of solid oral dosage forms by integration of Raman spectroscopy to an Extrusion-Molding-Coating (EMC) unit.

× Expand Tablets

Process Analytical Technologies (PATs) are intended to support innovation and efficiency in pharmaceutical development, manufacturing, and quality assurance. The framework is founded on process understanding to facilitate innovation and risk-based regulatory decisions by both industry and regulatory agencies. Lately, regulatory agencies have been encouraging manufacturers to use a framework of PATs to develop and implement effective and efficient innovative approaches for pharmaceutical manufacturing. The purpose of using PATs is to design and develop dynamic manufacturing processes that can compensate for variability in both raw materials and equipment to consistently ensure a predefined quality at the end of the process. The objective of the PAT application is to monitor and control the product quality in real-time. Thus, downstream and upstream operations can be adjusted accordingly without delay. PATs aim to ensure that critical sources of variability affecting a process are identified, explained and managed. Therefore, a real-time release testing (RTRT) strategy should be based on a firm understanding of the process and of the relationship between process parameters, in-process material attributes and product attributes. Then, closed-loop control allows fine-tuning of process parameters based upon thorough knowledge of how the components and related processes affect the final product. The PAT ideology is in accordance with the fundamental principle that quality should not be tested, but rather be built into the product by design. The association of PATs, sensors and an integrated control system enable the design and development of dynamic manufacturing processes. Indeed, all variabilities affecting the process might be identified, explained and managed, to ensure a high and consistent product quality overtime by automated and real-time measurements 1–3.

Process context

The Extrusion-Molding-Coating (EMC) machine used for continuously manufacturing molded coated tablets is equipped with spectroscopic-based PATs for the in-line monitoring of drug product quality attributes by non-destructive and automated methods.

The drug substance and a pre-blended mixture of excipients are continuously fed into the EMC through two loss-in-weight feeders yielding to a formulation composed of 70 wt% drug load and 30 wt% of excipients (not disclosed here for a client confidentiality agreement). For this study, as the focus is on tablet core quality monitoring, only the EMC extrusion and molding unit were operated without the coating unit.

The PAT used for this case study is a non-contact Raman probe (Kaiser®, PhAT probe) placed in the transfer manifold section of the EMC, which integrates the twin screw extruder with the injection molding unit (Figure 1).

× Expand Figure 1. Schematic view of the Extrusion-Molding-Coating (EMC) machine equipped with PATs.

Raman spectroscopy is used in this location to confirm the identity of the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) along with its crystallinity and crystal form. This method has a few steps that need to be set during development and integration. For instance, the sample interface must be exempt from any other light sources, including in situ fluorescence that will interfere with measurements. In addition, the non-contact Raman spectroscopy procedure is carried out on hot and moving material, so the concentration of analyte must be sufficiently high. Finally, to obtain constant and reliable measurements, the sample interface must be kept consistent (pathway length of Raman light, angle between the light beam and matter). Nevertheless, the use of the proposed Raman analytical procedure for drug product is non-destructive, and it provides continuous measurements of the final dosage form without requiring sampling from the process stream. In addition, its integration with the control system can engage automated corrective action in the case of process deviation and as part of a real-time release testing strategy.

A two-phase approach was developed to achieve the final goal of the analytical procedure, which is to confirm the identity and crystallinity of the drug product in-line and real-time. The first phase is exclusively composed of off-line measurements by two primary methods (DSC, XRPD) and a secondary method (Raman). This phase is used to i) confirm the crystalline state of the API in the formulation by different analytical techniques, ii) verify the conformity or non-conformity of samples by Raman off-line. The second phase compares the off-line Raman spectra (obtained during phase one) with the in-line spectra to assess the equivalency of these analytical procedures and verify the reliability of the Raman spectroscopy procedure.

Off-line characterization of API and excipients

The analysis of the same sample by different primary analytical techniques (XRPD and DSC) versus Raman allows the verification of the conformity or non-conformity of samples by Raman off-line. Thus, the API and the excipients were analyzed individually by all the three techniques.

Differential Scanning Calorimetry (DSC) was used for assessing the composition and purity of mixtures, as well as evaluating the crystal form. Figure 2 (a) shows the heat flow of the formulation components as individual materials and Figure 2 (b) presents the heat flow of the physical mixture formulation (powders blend before being processed by the EMC) and the final drug product (i.e., ground tablets after being extruded and molded).