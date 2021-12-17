Feed frame optimisation for multi-unit pellet system blends in a rotary tablet press

Article by Federica Giatti, Lorenzo Menarini, Caterina Funaro, Fabrizio Consoli, and Fabiano Ferrini at IMA Active.

Oral drug administration is the most convenient administration route for patients. Oral products include single-unit dosage forms (SUDFs) and multiple-unit dosage forms (MUDFs). SUDFs have a single core, which may contain the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) mixed with excipients or may be neutral and coated with a layer containing the API. MUDFs consist of small particles that are typically contained in a capsule or a tablet. Their most important benefit is that the small particles more evenly distribute in the gastrointestinal tract than a single core does, resulting in less variance in transit time through the gastrointestinal tract compared to SUDFs.

MUDFs offer more predictable gastric emptying, less dependence on the patient’s state of nutrition, a high degree of dispersion in the digestive tract, less absorption variability, and a lower risk of dose dumping. As a consequence, MUDFs generally avoid high local drug concentration and local irritation. In addition, MUDFs can improve patient compliance because of ease of swallowing and flexible dose fractionation delivering incompatible drugs or excipients thanks to differences in coating application.

Moreover, MUDFs represent an innovative way to introduce drugs with different release profiles answering the need of a multi-target approach in treating different diseases. Last but not least, converting a single unit dosage form in MUDFs extend the commercial value of a given drug.

The multi-unit pellet system (MUPS) is one of the most popular MUDFs and is generally filled into a capsule or compressed with other excipients to form a tablet. MUPS tablets (TMUPS), in particular, are composed of coated or uncoated pellets with a powder phase and excipients as necessary for compaction into a tablet.

The API may be included in the core of the pellets (polymeric matrix) or layered onto the pellets with suitable excipients for modified-release purposes (delayed or sustained). Delayed release is generally achieved using polymers such as methacrylic acid copolymers or hypromellose (HPMC). Sustained release is obtained by using dedicated polymers (such as ethyl cellulose) with different film thicknesses or by using uncoated pellets that act as a matrix polymeric system (such as a hydrophilic cellulosic matrix). The powder phase generally contains fillers, binders, disintegrant, and lubricant.

While innovative, TMUPS can present manufacturing challenges, with potential polymer damage and blend segregation being the most well-known issues. For this reason, only a few pharmaceutical TMUPS are commercially available on the market, as shown in Table 1.

Ideally, TMUPS should disintegrate rapidly in the gastrointestinal tract, guaranteeing the same drug release as an uncompressed MUPS powder. However, compression-induced damage to functional polymers could lead to undesired drug-release with adverse effects, and damage to esthetic polymers could alter their taste-masking function. Also, polymeric coatings must be protected from cracking when applying certain compaction pressures.

Segregation can also be a concern. For a TMUPS formulation, the MUPS pellets should generally have a particle size distribution in the range of 300 to 2,000 micrometers and should make up between 20-70% of the formulation, whereas the other excipients will have an array of particle sizes smaller than 200 micrometers. This broad range of particle sizes can potentially result in size segregation during handling of the blend prior to and during tableting. If segregation occurs, the resulting tablets could fail to meet API homogeneity requirements and be rejected during quality control. Effective tablet press feeding system operation is critical to ensure adequate blend homogeneity and avoid out-of-specification tablets.

The following case study describes how to optimise the tablet press feed frame for a MUPS formulation to verify process feasibility on a rotary tablet press.

Materials and methods

A MUPS placebo formulation based on a customer’s existing formulation on the market was used as a reference. The formulation was composed of pellets (Suglets, Colorcon) and other excipients necessary for compression, as shown in Table 2. The pellets had an average particle size of 400 micrometers and were coated with an ethyl cellulose-based polymer (Surelease, Colorcon) with a blue colorant (FD&C, Colorcon) added to simplify their identification inside the tablets. Pellet coating was performed in bottom-spray configuration fluid-bed equipment (Aria 120, IMA). The final coated pellets were mixed with microcrystalline cellulose (MCC) and magnesium stearate in a tumble blender with a 25-liter bin (Cyclops, IMA), with the mixing endpoint determined through NIR spectroscopy. The NIR instrument was a MicroNIR PAT-W (Viavi) equipped with a 128-pixel InGaAs photodiode array with a wavelength range of 950 to 1,650 nanometers (10,526 to 6,060 cm-1).

× Expand Table 2 - Final MUPS placebo formulation

The MUPS formulation was then loaded into a rotary tablet press (Prexima 300, IMA). The bin of the tumble blender was fastened directly onto the tablet press hopper to ensure as little vibration as possible and minimise segregation of the MUPS blend.

The tablet press was equipped with a 27-station Euro-D turret with 13-millimetre round, flat-faced punches. The punches were keyed and had logos on both on the upper and lower punch to identify their orientation with respect to turret movement, as shown in Figure 1.