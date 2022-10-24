Securing supply of pharmaceutical ingredients with synthetic biology

Christina Smolke, PhD, co-founder and CEO of Antheia, describes how biomanufacturing can provide sustainable, high-quality APIs and KSMs, and de-risk pharmaceutical production by localising and streamlining supply chains.

Global crises like pandemics, extreme weather events, and geopolitical conflicts have underscored the urgent need to secure and fortify supply chains, especially those of the active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and key starting materials (KSMs) used in essential medicines. Many of these APIs and KSMs are derived from plants grown in specific environments across the world, making them especially susceptible to supply shortages on both the local and global scale.

Synthetic biology – the engineering of organisms, such as yeast, to produce a wide array of compounds – may be the ultimate solution to enable the production of APIs and KSMs at scale. Through robust bioprocesses such as fermentation, synbio as it is called, can insulate these key medical compounds from the risks and challenges of agriculture-based sourcing. Biomanufacturing provides sustainable, high-quality APIs and KSMs and can de-risk pharmaceutical production by localising and streamlining supply chains.

Q. Let’s start off by asking you to define biomanufacturing in the context of Antheia as we’ll be discussing it in depth later on.

A. Biomanufacturing is producing products at a commercial scale using a biological means of synthesis. I'm intentionally defining that very broadly because I view biomanufacturing as including things like chemoenzymatic synthesis where you're using enzymes outside of the cell to perform certain reactions. It also includes leveraging whole cells – such as yeast – for making products via fermentation processes.

Q. What are the biggest challenges facing pharmaceutical-grade production of plant-based ingredients today?

A. The number one challenge comes down to the latency and variability associated with these agricultural supply chains. From a latency perspective, harvesting pharmaceutical-grade compounds from plants means you have to grow and produce that biomass, and these production cycles can be on the order of several years.

Another aspect of latency is that many of these plants have very specific growth requirements – they tend to grow in very specific climates, regions, or times of the year. This results in a geographically concentrated supply chain that has inherent vulnerabilities, such as being susceptible to damage or disruption via climate change and geopolitical events. We’re seeing increasingly more vulnerability coming into those supply chains.

In terms of consistency, control, and variability – again due to the nature of growing plants out in the open – it is not a controlled process, meaning it's not done in a controlled environment or facility. You must manage variability from growing season to growing season and factors that are outside your control, which are also difficult to predict.

Q. What are the consequences of this latency and variability in securing plant-based ingredients for the pharma industry?

A. The consequences are straightforward: supply chains can break down and medicines are not available when most needed. Even the US can face shortages of medicines that we collectively take for granted as always being readily available in critical circumstances. One example is vinblastine, an alkaloid extracted from the Periwinkle plant, that’s used as a chemotherapeutic to treat a number of cancers, particularly in children. Because it is only extracted from this plant, it faces a lot of risks, and frequent supply chain shortages.

The issue with plant-based production is that we don’t have an agile supply chain or network of production. If crops are lost because of a fire or a war, as we’re seeing with food crops in Ukraine right now, then the supply of those compounds is reduced for an entire growing season.

The impacts of these shortages ripple throughout the entire world. Costs go up, supply chains are disrupted, and certain under-resourced regions or countries may no longer get access to these medicines, which ultimately leads to inequitable access to essential medicines and an increased potential for human suffering.

From the manufacturing perspective, are there additional challenges in obtaining ingredients from plants for medicinal use?

There are a lot of nuances to be aware of when we talk about plants being used for medicinal purposes. When we’re referring to the pharma industry, and active pharmaceutical ingredients, there are very particular quality metrics set by the regulatory authorities that must be met during sourcing and production. This is different from botanicals – plant extracts used in unregulated supplements and nutraceuticals. The pharma industry, generally, is very tightly regulated by comparison – it's all about quality control, safety, and consistency.

Extracting active ingredients from plants adds a layer of complexity to pharmaceutical manufacturing. You start with a mixture of a lot of different compounds from that plant and you look to extract and purify a single compound. It’s challenging to control what that mixture looks like from growing season to growing season, and there are times when API manufacturers see variability from season to season. This requires more work and effort on the manufacturing side to make the API or ingredient consistent in its formulation.