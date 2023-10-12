The Core Values in CDMO and Leading Innovation with Pharmaceutical Partners

Customers increasingly expect CDMOs to provide expertise along and beyond the entire manufacturing process, including commercial launch. The identification of the right partner and the building of lasting relationships are key to generating a competitive advantage.

To enhance this competitive advantage, CDMO needs to provide key capabilities but also global solutions that enable customers to achieve their objectives with high-quality at attractive costs. For this purpose, CDMOs must increasingly focus on being innovation leaders and cover more core value areas of the pharmaceutical business, not only manufacturing.

SUANFARMA CDMO becomes a trusted innovative partner providing integrated, real end-to-end solutions and competitive advantages for our customers.

SUANFARMA CDMO services span from cell banking to release of the drug substance, including full regulatory support with the issuance of dossiers to the most important regulatory agencies in the world. We are a true one-stop shop partner through two main axes: supply chain and value chain solutions.

On the supply chain, our unique capabilities in Europe allow to combine in the same manufacturing plant GMP industrial processes of fermentation, purification and chemical synthesis. This offers key competitive advantages, such as the centralisation of commercial manufacturing processes at a single site, greatly simplifying the management and supply chain and thus achieving highly attractive costs. Risk is minimised by simplifying the process, with greater operational flexibility and time optimisation. This also goes in the direction of supporting strategic decisions aligned with sustainability. Our environmental, social, and governance (ESG) agenda has become an essential part in our strategic development, including actions for full waste recycling, increase green power percentage, use of green chemistries, as well as being able to propose simplest and less environmentally harmful processes through the combination in one location of bio fermentation, purification, and chemical synthesis. Our strategies enable a significant improvement in environmental sustainability through innovative measures. We have a clear commitment to have efficient manufacturing plants. This will undoubtedly have a clear benefit for our customers and CDMO services being more competitive in our proposal to the market.

On the value chain, our services run from preclinical supply up to commercial manufacturing, enabling it to continue supporting clients as they take molecules through development and onto the market. This is consolidated with our strong track record, scientific expertise and flexible mindset with full transparency. CDMO manufacturers must improve its value chain performance boosting industry productivity and achieving innovation in different areas. Flexibility and transparency are core values highly appreciated by our customers. We adapt to changes that arise during the project, accommodate batch size requirements, and guarantee the capacity on time and the design required in the business plans.

SUANFARMA CDMO has implemented policies based on PMP® procedures offering a full integrated Project Management service, and an integrated platform for internal and external process transfer named TT&GO®. All our platforms are provided to our clients with robust methodologies and procedures designed to minimise risks and maximise success as integral components of our overall Project Management strategy.

The solutions we offer both in the manufacturing chain and in the value chain position us as a key partner with top-tier customers.

SUANFARMA exists to foster healthier lives in a sustainable world. Let's work together to bring your innovative products and therapies and build The Core of a Better Life.