Manage, optimize, engage: role of content experience platforms in 2023

Today it is almost impossible to provide customers with relevant, timely, hyper-personalized experiences without a proper Content Experience Platform (CXP). At the same time, the customers' demand for special treatment becomes more and more universal as the major population of consumers embraces the benefits of personalized experiences. They are ready to share their personal data if they believe it may increase the level of service. Pharma companies need the whole system around them to build strong brand awareness and quality content production. Content Experience Platform helps not only with effective cost optimization but to create a complete picture of the content operating digital workplace.

What is the difference between CMS, DXP, and CXP?

A Customer Experience Platform is an advanced software solution for providing the most relevant, hyper-personalized customer experience via all accessible channels. CXP solutions utilize the latest marketing technologies and emphasize such approaches as hyper-personalization, omnichannel communication, and advanced content lifecycle management. Marketers and content creators can automate many processes, increase content production and, ultimately, win the race for the customer. However, before we dive deeper into the CXP’s functionality and features, let’s see in which way it is an advancement compared to solutions that may be seen as an alternative.

CMS vs. DXP

Almost any given Content Management System provides businesses with similar features – most CMS allows creating and storing content, extracting vital analytics, and uninterrupted workflow across different teams. However, CMS has its limitations that won’t let the ambitious business get ahead of the competition for the customer unless it is supplemented with modern digital third-party solutions for marketing.

A Digital Experience Platform, in turn, is a definition for a MarTech-powered CMS capable of providing personalized experiences. Ultimately, the term can be attributed to the bundle of technologies that provide advanced marketing capacities and can be integrated into the CMS.

DXP vs. CXP

Unlike DXP, a Content Experience Platform is a single Mar-Tech solution that was created to emphasize the role of a unique client journey. Thus, a CXP offers a more advanced workflow, optimized for providing real-time experiences at a cluster-of-one-scale. For instance, you can provide the clients with weekly reports on their activity with suggestions if we are talking about personalized services for consumer app users. Also, CXP is making great emphasis on automation, the use of artificial intelligence, content technologies, and approaches that allow the production and storage of channel-agnostic content that can easily be used in user experience creation.

How CXP can help to boost marketing and content efforts

When we are talking about international, enterprise-level pharma and life sciences businesses, it is just impossible for such big-scale players to ignore the latest MarTech solutions. One of the primary tasks that CXP helps to deal with is to provide hyper-personalization at scale. Going beyond customer cluster logic, pharma marketers must meet the increasing demand for personalization that is driven not only by service providers but also by the consumers themselves.

Customer research shows that up to 90% of clients are ready to provide brands with their personal data in case they believe that it will help to get a better service. So once you have won your client's attention and loyalty, you may be able to introduce new channels of communication like mobile apps, gamification elements, or customer quizzes that will provide you with the most essential data. The fact that marketers today are building personalized communication with every separate customer does not deny the fact that statistical client data is also increasingly valuable for your analytics.

What is eWizard

Created specifically for the needs of the pharma and life sciences industry, eWizard Content Experience Platform allows to create, store and translate content, create plan, brief, tag assets, collaborate within a single system, and integrate industry-vital third-party software and cloud services. In other words, eWizard is a ready-to-launch solution powered by AI, that embraces automation to bring an intuitive workflow for marketers and content creators.

In terms of operational costs, eWizard may help to save up to 50% of your usual expenses on content production. The modular content approach, advanced content tagging, and a general intent to make content channel-neutral allow automation of production and accelerate the review and delivery. What’s also crucial for the pharma industry is an MLR review speed that often slows down the delivery of content. The eWizard infrastructure allows making the MLR process faster, up to 30%.

How pharma and life sciences companies can benefit from eWizard

There are many ways how eWizard can contribute to your workflow, production capacity, and client satisfaction. Made specifically for marketers working in the pharma and life sciences spheres, it allows for creating first-class content and delivering it in almost no time.

Automation

Automation of processes is one of the major ideas behind the CXP concept. As such, platforms allow working with different markets and dealing with huge amounts of content, and clients’ personal data. Naturally, some processes still require the assistance of a human operator. However, the amount of human labour can be reduced drastically.

Modern content production

As it was mentioned before, it is necessary to keep your assets channel-agnostic to build the most diverse, content-driven experiences for customers. With the help of a modular content approach, production can be simplified and automated. At the same time, an AI-powered asset tagging system allows marking all types of assets – text, photos, images, video, etc. Automated tagging allows smarter content storage, use, and retirement. At the same time, content reuse is as well encouraged.

AI-powered analytics and delivery

Since it can be pretty hard to gather customer information, sensitive patient data, or data on HCPs, every little piece of client data becomes very valuable. The automated, AI-driven analytics help gather the information that can contribute to the client profile and client history and also collect relevant live information that will help to provide personalized experiences at scale.

Consistent marketing

One of the greatest things about powerful, data-driven CXPs is the ability to align all your marketing efforts across all markets and all brands. Advanced campaign planning with publishing and delivery automation, briefing tools and advanced tools for content production and editing allow marketers to get a bird’s-eye view of processes and campaigns. The auto-translation tools allow for automating localization and decrease review time.

Future of Content Experience Platforms

As artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies advance, the landscape of AI-driven solutions will change swiftly, as the MarTech providers will be accommodating newer versions of AI to their solutions. For instance, modern multi-modal tagging AI engines provide asset recognition with an accuracy of approximately 90%. However, when we are talking about the almost instant tagging of millions of assets, we can imagine how game-changing such technology is and how it will change the MarTech landscape in the upcoming years.

