ALTURiX acquires UK Rights to oral solution for nocturnal enuresis

ALTURiX - a rapidly-growing British pharmaceutical company - has acquired the exclusive rights to desmopressin oral solution for the United Kingdom following the finalisation of an agreement with GP Pharm and REIG JOFRE, both based in Spain.

Key highlights:

Commenting on the agreement, Simon Fisher, founder and director at ALTURiX, said: “We are very pleased to announce this deal with GP Pharm and REIG JOFRE for such an important product for UK nocturnal enuresis patients.

"This agreement is the third recent example of our successful growth strategy in action, and once again shows the company’s commitment to reliably and affordably supply important products like desmopressin. Bed wetting (nocturnal enuresis) is a complex condition which is often misunderstood, and we are delighted that we can help by increasing the currently-limited options available to prescribers, patients, their families, and the NHS.”

Founded in 2020 following the acquisition of two family-owned pharmaceutical companies, ALTURiX has a portfolio of well-known medicines which are prescribed widely by the NHS.

In addition, for the last five years the company has further accelerated its growth through a programme of new product acquisitions such as this one, and subsequent market introductions. Acquiring the UK Rights to Liothyronine - a product for UK thyroid patients earlier this year - as one recent example.

The clear mission set out by the ALTURiX founders is to reliably provide high quality branded medicines at sensible prices, as embodied by the company’s Medicines Value Programme.

Commenting further, Marta Parente, CEO at GP Pharm, said: “We are very excited about this collaboration with ALTURiX which we are confident will be a successful partnership. To GP Pharm, this is an important milestone, making our patented desmopressin oral solution accessible in further countries and continues building on our corporate vision of making peptide-based products available worldwide. This collaboration will have a positive impact in the UK with products and technologies that contribute to the overall healthcare system and more importantly by contributing to the wellness of the patients suffering from nocturnal enuresis.”

In addition, Joaquin Garcia-Agustí, head of the Specialty Business Unit at REIG JOFRE, remarked: “The importance of both co-developing innovative and patented products that offer great patient benefit, as well as choosing the right partner, such as ALTURiX, to develop sales in the United Kingdom in a strategic market. Demopressin oral solution, is a good example of co-development, with a differentiated and exclusive value proposition.”

"At REIG JOFRE we are committed to co-developing patented products with advanced solutions at the service of the patient that will be produced at our Barcelona manufacturing plant. The development of innovative products and their internationalisation potential are strategic pillars of growth for REIG JOFRE."

